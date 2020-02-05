|
Charles H. Foley 1945 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charles H. Foley, 74, of Springfield, died at 7:00pm on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 25, 1945 to Michael J. Foley, Sr. and Rose Marie Pirrera. He married Katie (Thoma) Semanik on November 20, 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; two daughters, Gina (John) Kniery and Melissa (David Willis) Foley, and their mother, Angela (Ciaccio) Foley, all of Springfield, Katie's son and grandson Rob and Billy Semanik of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Foley, Andrew Foley, Dominic Kniery, Ethan Willis, Owen Willis, Austin Willis and Ellie Willis; one brother, Carl A. (Franky) Foley of Zionsville, IN; one sister, Rose Marie Colwill of Kenosha, WI; one sister-in-law, Nadine (Ramey) Foley of Springfield, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael J. Foley, Jr.; brother-in-law, Leo Colwill and best friend Michael Hanselman.
Charles was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a Roman Catholic and a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He was a founding member of the Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, part and past President of the Roman Cultural Society, past commander of the Italian American War Veterans, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Charles was a Health care consultant and started Foley & Associates in 1982. He was passionate about helping people and improving healthcare in Illinois. He served on the LTC Advisory Board to Health Facilities and Services Review Board. His hobbies include golfing and cooking but above all being around his children, grandchildren and friends.
The family would like to thank Edem Agamah, MD, Memorial Health System and Bridge Care Suites (Cindy Schaaf and Brian Levinson) for their care of Charles.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Reverend Charlie Hart officiating. Entombment will follow at Oak Ridge Chapel Mausoleum where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, 1011 N. 7th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020