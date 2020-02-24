Home

Charles Issac Holmes


1951 - 2020
Decatur, IL—Charles "Chuckie" Isaac Holmes, 68, of Decatur, formerly of Springfield departed from his life on Thursday, February, 20, 2020 at Elevate Care, Niles, IL.
Charles was born March 22nd, 1951, in Springfield, the son of T.C. Holmes and Louise Randle Holmes.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. Visitation one hour before service. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
