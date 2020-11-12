Charles James Davis 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charles James Davis, 91, of Springfield, Illinois went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. Charles was born July 18, 1929 in Springfield, the son of Edward Allen and Merle (Kratzer) Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Allen Davis Jr.; and sister, Merle Casolari.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Gail "Poppy" (Kent) Vincent of Springfield; step-daughter, Jan Humphrey of Springfield; brother, John A. Davis of Springfield; grandchildren, Zechariah Vincent of Brooklyn, NY, Levi (Beth) Vincent of Springfield; step-grandchildren, Jennifer Zanetello of Chicago, Matthew (Taisa) Denton of Austin, TX, and Kala (Scott) Large of Tulsa, OK; step-great-grandchild, Lily Large; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Davis' great-great-grandfather, William Huffmaster, was the first to settle on the north side of Lick Creek in Sangamon County in 1819. Mr. Davis' Great Grandfather, Dr. Elias S. Peabody, and a very small colony, settled Stonington, IL in 1837. Charles was a proud member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants. His ancestors consist of multiple Mayflower passengers including William Brewster, John Alden and Priscilla Mullens. John and Priscilla's daughter, Elizabeth (Alden) Pabodie, was the first of European descent born in New England. Charles' lineage includes Revolutionary and Civil War soldiers and can be traced to British and French royalty.
Charles was a Golden Gloves flyweight champion in 1945 and 1947. While attending Springfield High School he was first employed at James Machinery. He graduated in 1948, the same year he built and raced a midget car. He later worked at Allis Chalmers in the Tool & Die Dept. In 1949 he traveled with Herman Kluge as a traveling autobody repairman. Charles was a Korean War Veteran, 1951-53, and served in the Army as a welding instructor at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Mr. Davis returned to Springfield and was co-owner of a Ford tractor dealership in the late fifties and early sixties.
Charles joined the family business, Edward A. Davis' Sons, in 1962, established by his father in 1925. Charles was co-owner of what became Davis Painting, from 1967 until retirement in 1988. During his tenure, he designed and fabricated rigging and several tools necessary for the trade. He led the interior and exterior restoration of the Illinois State Capitol in 1985 and 1986. Company projects of note included: Illinois Governor's Mansion, Illinois Old State Capital, Lincoln's Law Office, Broadwell's Drug Store, Edwards Place House, and the Springfield Art Association. Mr. Davis was a member of Painter's Local #90 and the American Legion.
Charles was very thankful to have the opportunity to join the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight in 2019. He will be missed at Springfield's Golden Corral, where for years he reunited with and made many more wonderful friends. Mr. Davis is remembered fondly for his humor, inventiveness, mechanical brilliance, and his love of animals, especially his Macaw parrot "Wilbur."
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Destiny Church, 2423 South MacArthur Blvd., Springfield (located on the rear side of Town & Country Shopping Center.) A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Levi Vincent officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings.
Private burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Destiny Church, 2423 S. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield, IL 62704. Please designate Levi Vincent Ministries on the memo line.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.