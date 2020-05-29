Charles L. Hopp
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. Hopp 1933 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Charles L. Hopp, 87, of Springfield, died at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.
Charles was born on April 12, 1933 in Marquette, KS, the son of Arthur and Ellen Berg Hopp. He married Constance L. Pollard on January 2, 1959 in Chapman, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Kevin T. Hopp; two brothers, John Leland and Arthur Melvin Hopp; and one sister, Lois Doherty.
He is survived by his wife, Constance Hopp of Springfield; one son, Mike (wife, Diane) Hopp of Petersburg; one daughter, Tammy (companion, Phil Kingsland) of Peoria; three grandchildren, Ryne (wife, Laura) Hopp of Nashville, TN, Jared Hopp of Greenview, IL, and Courtney (husband, Braden) Aaron of Petersburg; and two great-grandchildren, Piper and Grady Aaron of Petersburg.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host private burial at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved