Charles L. Hopp 1933 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Charles L. Hopp, 87, of Springfield, died at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.
Charles was born on April 12, 1933 in Marquette, KS, the son of Arthur and Ellen Berg Hopp. He married Constance L. Pollard on January 2, 1959 in Chapman, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Kevin T. Hopp; two brothers, John Leland and Arthur Melvin Hopp; and one sister, Lois Doherty.
He is survived by his wife, Constance Hopp of Springfield; one son, Mike (wife, Diane) Hopp of Petersburg; one daughter, Tammy (companion, Phil Kingsland) of Peoria; three grandchildren, Ryne (wife, Laura) Hopp of Nashville, TN, Jared Hopp of Greenview, IL, and Courtney (husband, Braden) Aaron of Petersburg; and two great-grandchildren, Piper and Grady Aaron of Petersburg.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host private burial at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.