Charles L. "Charlie" Klaphake 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charles L. "Charlie" Klaphake, 75, of Springfield died at 1:07 am, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1944 in Springfield, IL to Charles Edward and Mary T. (Heffern) Klaphake. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry Klaphake.
Charlie is survived by a sister, Mary Ellen (Robert "Bob") Schaefer of Springfield; one nephew and three nieces, Kevin, Bridget, Molly and Patty.
Charlie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and enjoyed operating CB radios. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
Visitation: 10-11 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Jeff Grant officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020