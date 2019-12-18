|
Charles Markus "Mark" Angermeier 1971 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Charles Markus "Mark" Angermeier, 48, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mountain Home Air Force Base while teaching technical training.
Mark was born on June 30, 1971, the son of Joseph and Shirley Angermeier.
Mark proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He lived in Moore, OK and worked for the U.S. Air Force in technical training at Tinker AFB.
Mark is survived by his parents; son, Christian Button; daughter, KaSandra; and brother, Joe Angermeier.
Visitation: Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, immediately followed by a Funeral Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Dominic Rankin officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019