Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Charles Markus "Mark" Angermeier


1971 - 2019
Charles Markus "Mark" Angermeier Obituary
Charles Markus "Mark" Angermeier 1971 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Charles Markus "Mark" Angermeier, 48, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mountain Home Air Force Base while teaching technical training.
Mark was born on June 30, 1971, the son of Joseph and Shirley Angermeier.
Mark proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He lived in Moore, OK and worked for the U.S. Air Force in technical training at Tinker AFB.
Mark is survived by his parents; son, Christian Button; daughter, KaSandra; and brother, Joe Angermeier.
Visitation: Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, immediately followed by a Funeral Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Dominic Rankin officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
