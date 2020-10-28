Charles Michael "Mike" Hager 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charles Michael "Mike" Hager celebrated his homecoming on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He entered Heaven's gates at the age of 79. Mike was known for his gentle nature and infectious smile.
Mike was born on November 27, 1940, in Beardstown, Illinois, to Charles D. and Marie G. (Bowman) Hager. He married Joy Ann Rutledge on March 9, 1975. They had one son and three daughters.
Mike began his love of music at the age 16, learning to play guitar by ear. His musical style was inspired by his love for Chet Atkins and country music. Mike was a member of Just Good Friends band and served on the worship team at his church. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and ecstatic about them breaking the 108 year World Series drought.
Mike is survived by his wife, Joy, a son, Timothy (Vicki), three daughters Kimberly (Donald) Hays, Lynn Walker, and Tina Samson, seven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson.
The family will meet friends on Friday October 30, 2020 at 1:30 pm with a celebration service to follow at 3:00 pm at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, Springfield, IL. 62711. CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic will be followed. Flowers may be sent to Bisch Funeral Home West and donations may be made to Calvary Church. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
.