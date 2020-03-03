The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Charles P. "Charlie" Becker


1921 - 2020
Charles P. "Charlie" Becker Obituary
Charles P. "Charlie" Becker 1921 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles P. "Charlie" Becker, 98, of Springfield, died at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hope Presbyterian Church, 2211 Wabash Ave., Springfield.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hope Presbyterian Church with Pastor Chuck Goodman officiating.
Burial will be held at a later date at Walnut Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Presbyterian Church, 2211 Wabash Ave., Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Charles P. "Charlie" Becker is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
