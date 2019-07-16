|
Charles Rice, Sr. 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles Rice, Sr., 66, departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. Charles was born on April 26, 1953, the son of Jessie Lee Todd and Willie Lee Todd in Vance, Mississippi.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at Union Baptist Church (Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street with Pastor Larry Luster Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel at 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
