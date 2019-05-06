|
Charles Stuart Lippa 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles Stuart Lippa has passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at the age of 85 in Springfield, Illinois.
He was born on November 19, 1933 to David and Pearl Lippa in Chicago, Illinois. Charles is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn and brother, Robert Lippa, in addition to all of his precious children and grandchildren
Chuck served proudly in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1954 to 1956 and was honorably discharged with letters of appreciation from his Battalion and company commanders. Following his Associate's Degree, which he earned from Wright Junior College, he continued to study at Chicago State University and obtained his teaching degree. Later, he chose to study at DePaul University of Law, where he received his Juris Doctorate in 1961. He conducted a private practice in Chicago until 1971, and he was appointed to the Illinois Commerce Commission in Springfield, Illinois as Hearing Examiner. Retiring from state service in 1991, he was distinguished with citation for meritorious service by the Governor of Illinois. Charles was a member of the local, state, and national Bar Association. He also served on the Endowment Board of DePaul University.
Charles married Elisabeth Newman on June 26, 1956. Together, they raised six children in Chicago and Springfield; Gregg (LeeAnn) Lippa, Jeff Lippa, Cherrie (Wayne) Worker, Debra (Rex) Graham, Denise (Jill) Lippa, and Laura (Patrick) Call. Additionally, his legacy lives on in his eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In 1990, Charles remarried to Carolyn Canavan and gained an additional love family, including five children; Kathy Rakes Diane Canavan, Carole (Robert) Juranek, Michael (Donna) Canavan, and Maureen (Patrick) O'Connor, as well as nine grandchildren.
Chuck was an avid traveler with a lifelong curiosity about people, places, ideas, and history. He loved taking his family on new adventures and his fastidious recordings of vacations are an ongoing treasure. He approached all of his endeavors with pride and thoughtful intellect. He will be deeply missed. May his memory be a blessing.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:30 am until time of the funeral service at 11:30 am. Rabbi Michael Datz will officiate. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, with military honors being provided by the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to honor his memory with donations to his favorite charities; The , Parkinson's Foundation, , Temple B'rith Sholom, or the Springfield Jewish Federation.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2019