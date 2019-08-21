The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Todd "Chuk" Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Todd "Chuk" Robertson Obituary
Charles Todd "Chuk" Robertson 1971 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles Todd "Chuk" Robertson, 47, of Springfield, died at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Sullivan, MO.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. An additional Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 South Walnut St., Springfield.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer officiating.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Theatre Centre at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 South Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62701.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Download Now