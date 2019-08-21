|
Charles Todd "Chuk" Robertson 1971 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles Todd "Chuk" Robertson, 47, of Springfield, died at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Sullivan, MO.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. An additional Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 South Walnut St., Springfield.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer officiating.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Theatre Centre at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, 420 South Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62701.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019