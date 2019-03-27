|
|
Charles Virgil Clay 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles Virgil Clay, 67, of Springfield departed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Holy City Missionary Baptist Church (1601 E. Carpenter St.) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Professional Services Entrusted to Walker Funeral Service, Springfield. http://www.walkerfs.com/
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019