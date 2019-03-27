Home

Walker Funeral Service & Chapel Inc
2300 E Cook St
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 753-3783
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy City Missionary Baptist Church
1601 E. Carpenter St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy City Missionary Baptist Church
1601 E. Carpenter St.
Charles Virgil Clay

Charles Virgil Clay Obituary
Charles Virgil Clay 2019
Springfield, IL—Charles Virgil Clay, 67, of Springfield departed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Holy City Missionary Baptist Church (1601 E. Carpenter St.) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Professional Services Entrusted to Walker Funeral Service, Springfield. http://www.walkerfs.com/
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
