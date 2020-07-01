Charles W. McCrady
Litchfield, IL - Charles W. McCrady, 89, formerly of Gillespie, IL passed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.