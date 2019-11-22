|
|
Charles "Chuck" W. Poland 1951 - 2019
Sidell, IL—Charles "Chuck" W Poland, 68 of Sidell, IL, passed away on November 19th, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Chuck was born on January 29, 1951 in Decatur, Ill. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Clifford Poland and his mother Emma MacDonald. Chuck is survived by his wife Nora Poland and four children. Donna (Jeff) Gamons of Ottawa, IL, Stacy (Brad) Mitchell of Aurora Co., Christian (AJ) Poland of Daytona Beach, FL, and Erin (Scott) Pope of Metcalf, IL. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Jenna and Taylor Gamons, Caleb Poland, and Bryce, Brody, and Emmerson Pope. Chuck is also survived by his two sisters Carolyn Heinze and Joyce Gibson. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony for Chuck on Saturday November 30th at 1:00pm at Sangamon Valley Christian Center 200 W. Washington Street in Mahomet, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019