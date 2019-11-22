Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Sangamon Valley Christian Center
200 W. Washington Street
Mahomet, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Poland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. "Chuck" Poland


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. "Chuck" Poland Obituary
Charles "Chuck" W. Poland 1951 - 2019
Sidell, IL—Charles "Chuck" W Poland, 68 of Sidell, IL, passed away on November 19th, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Chuck was born on January 29, 1951 in Decatur, Ill. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Clifford Poland and his mother Emma MacDonald. Chuck is survived by his wife Nora Poland and four children. Donna (Jeff) Gamons of Ottawa, IL, Stacy (Brad) Mitchell of Aurora Co., Christian (AJ) Poland of Daytona Beach, FL, and Erin (Scott) Pope of Metcalf, IL. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Jenna and Taylor Gamons, Caleb Poland, and Bryce, Brody, and Emmerson Pope. Chuck is also survived by his two sisters Carolyn Heinze and Joyce Gibson. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony for Chuck on Saturday November 30th at 1:00pm at Sangamon Valley Christian Center 200 W. Washington Street in Mahomet, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -