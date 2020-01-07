|
Charles William Foster, Jr. 1952 - 2020
New Berlin, IL—Charles William Foster, Jr., 67, of New Berlin, died at 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Libby Foster of New Berlin; one son, Adam Boehler of Estes Park, CO; four daughters, Jessica (husband, Lon) Burke of Loami, Angela (Tony Johnson) Eagan of Macomb, Heather (husband, Sean) Pidcock of New Berlin, and Ashley (Dustin Libuse) Foster of Van Nuys, CA; 10 grandchildren, Isabella (husband, Christopher) Anderson, Beau and Ali Eagan, Quinton Parnell, Lily and Landon Pidcock, Adrianna Libuse, Finn Burke, Desmond Libuse, Cheyenne Hudson; great-granddaughter, Charlie Jo Hudson; three siblings, Steven and Sandra Foster and Kittie West, all of Springfield; one aunt, Dorothy Foster of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus, 2200 Meadowbrook Rd., Springfield.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020