Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
1949 - 2020
Charlie Morse Obituary
Charlie Morse 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charles Edward Morse, 70, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his home.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 South Sixth Street, Springfield. Military honors will be provided by the Department of Defense at 5:00 p.m. followed by a eulogy.
Cremation to be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Second Amendment Foundation, 12500 Northeast 10th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005.
The family of Charles Edward Morse is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
