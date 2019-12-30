Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Burdzilauskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Ann Burdzilauskas


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Ann Burdzilauskas Obituary
Charlotte Ann Burdzilauskas 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charlotte Ann Burdzilauskas, 87 of Springfield, formerly of Illiopolis, died at 7:00 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. She was born October 28, 1932 in Springfield, to Arthur and Mary Frances Patterson Walton. She married John Burdzilauskas on November 13, 1954, and he survives.
Also surviving are five daughters, Cathy Trowbridge of Metamora, IL, Joanie (Bart) Bergman of Kansas City, MO, Maggie Gullo of Springfield, Winnie (Bill) Finger of Bloomingdale, IL and Donna (Kirk) Allan of Suwanee, GA; twelve grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Chris, Drew, Leslie, Katie, Matthew, Derek, Evan, Tyler, Ryan and Sophia; eight great grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Shirley Burdzilauskas of Arnold, MO; two nieces, Barbara and Sara; one nephew, Jake and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and many loving cousins.
Charlotte was a member of St. Agnes Church. She was an avid reader; enjoyed baking and loved babies, holidays and family celebrations.
She worked as a telephone operator with AT&T for forty-three years.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 9:30 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Dan Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -