Charlotte Ann Burdzilauskas 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charlotte Ann Burdzilauskas, 87 of Springfield, formerly of Illiopolis, died at 7:00 am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. She was born October 28, 1932 in Springfield, to Arthur and Mary Frances Patterson Walton. She married John Burdzilauskas on November 13, 1954, and he survives.
Also surviving are five daughters, Cathy Trowbridge of Metamora, IL, Joanie (Bart) Bergman of Kansas City, MO, Maggie Gullo of Springfield, Winnie (Bill) Finger of Bloomingdale, IL and Donna (Kirk) Allan of Suwanee, GA; twelve grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Chris, Drew, Leslie, Katie, Matthew, Derek, Evan, Tyler, Ryan and Sophia; eight great grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Shirley Burdzilauskas of Arnold, MO; two nieces, Barbara and Sara; one nephew, Jake and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and many loving cousins.
Charlotte was a member of St. Agnes Church. She was an avid reader; enjoyed baking and loved babies, holidays and family celebrations.
She worked as a telephone operator with AT&T for forty-three years.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 9:30 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Dan Bergbower officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.
