|
|
Charlotte Anne Collin 1927 - 2019
Jerome, IL—Charlotte Anne Collin, 92, of Jerome, Illinois, formally Centralia, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019, at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1927, daughter of John Andrew and Casimera (Rimkus) Gudauskas. Charlotte graduated from Lindbloom High School in Chicago, Illinois. She worked for GMAC until she married Robert Collin on April 8, 1949 in Oak Lawn, Illinois and had their first child. After that, she was a housewife, Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, and volunteered at a school library.
In the 1990's, Charlotte and Bob purchased a farm in Southern Illinois where they enjoyed their days gardening, crafting, and being members of the Centralia Squares square dance club. They frequently enjoyed going to their favorite restaurant Five Brothers in Salem, Illinois.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Collin, two sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by her children Charlene Anne Collin of Jerome, Illinois, Phillip Andrew (Jean) Collin of Michigan City, IN, and Robert John Collin of Kokomo, IN. Also, surviving are her four grandchildren Kaya (Charles) Muller of Louisville, KY., Ryan Collin of FL., Stephanie (Nick) Fekete of Michigan City, IN., and Jesse Maxfield of Hoquiam, WA; sister-in-law: Pat Collin and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Geisen- Carlisle Funeral Home in Michigan City, Indiana from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Service will be held at 7:00 PM at Geisen-Carlisle with Father Kevin Huber of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church officiating.
A Prayer Service will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois with burial to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be given in Charlotte's name to the American Diabetes Association.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019