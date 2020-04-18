|
Charlotte Jean Dey 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charlotte Jean Dey of Springfield died on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born December 21, 1929 in Bloomington, IL to Carl and Thelma (Kannapel) Schulze. Her beloved husband, Dale Eugene Dey of 66 years died July 1st, 2019.
She was predeceased by her only sibling, Carl Schulze and survived by sister-in-law, Rita of Bloomington, Illinois.
She was the loving mother of 7 children. Charlotte was predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne of San Rafael, CA. She is survived by Sara (Daniel) Moore of St. Louis, MO, Edward (Cindy) Dey of The Woodlands, TX, Cassandra (Lloyd) Banta of Lyons, CO, William (Becky) Dey of Champaign, IL, Ann (John) Strang of Rumson, NJ, James Dey (Shannon O'Brien) of Bloomington, MN, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 6 nephews and nieces.
She was a member of Little Flower Parish for many years and most recently Christ the King Parish. At Christ the King she was involved in the Arts and Crafts Club; Over Fifties Club and Bible study. She was a member of Goodtimers Unit of Home Extension and Chatham Chummy Chainers Square Dancers.
Charlotte was an exceptional seamstress and volunteered her skills to make gowns for premature babies born at St. John's hospital. She excelled at making quilts. One of her greatest joys was traveling with her husband and visiting their children. They had been to all 50 states and on many cruises. Many of their trips were educational and historical through Elderhostel Tours.
She was a devoted and beloved grandmother who remembered every birthday and holiday. When her granddaughters were young she sewed endless costumes and outfits for them as well as knitting her granddogs' sweaters. Other fond memories were her endless supply of chex mix, jello salads, scrabble games, dominoes and puzzles.
Charlotte was retired and had worked at St John's Hospital and Doctor's Park as an X-ray technician. She studied at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana for 2 years and received a degree from St John's Hospital School of X-Ray Technology, Springfield, Illinois in 1951. In 1977 she earned a B.A. in Sociology from Sangamon State University.
Private Funeral Mass: Charlotte's Private Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 8:30 am on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from Christ the King Church in Springfield. Family and friends can watch via the church's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh19m7h-Z1VkltoksY6WBaA.
The burial service will be private. There will be a memorial service later this year for Charlotte's friends and extended family.
