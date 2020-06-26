Charlotte L. O'Keefe 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Charlotte L. O'Keefe, 97, of Springfield, died at 11:35 pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Bickford House in Bloomington, IL. She was born March 30, 1923 in Springfield, IL to Edward Z. and Emma F. (Teichert) Wenneborg. She married Charles R. O'Keefe February 29, 1944 and he preceded her in death October 27, 2004.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Smith of Bloomington, IL; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William Wenneborg.
She was a member of Jerome United Methodist Church. Charlotte retired from the State of IL Capitol Development Board after 21 years of service. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Graveside Service: Private graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Pastor Donn Stephens officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jerome United Methodist Church.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
Springfield, IL—Charlotte L. O'Keefe, 97, of Springfield, died at 11:35 pm, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Bickford House in Bloomington, IL. She was born March 30, 1923 in Springfield, IL to Edward Z. and Emma F. (Teichert) Wenneborg. She married Charles R. O'Keefe February 29, 1944 and he preceded her in death October 27, 2004.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Smith of Bloomington, IL; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William Wenneborg.
She was a member of Jerome United Methodist Church. Charlotte retired from the State of IL Capitol Development Board after 21 years of service. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Graveside Service: Private graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Pastor Donn Stephens officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jerome United Methodist Church.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.