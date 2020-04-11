|
|
Sister Charlotte Rebbe, OP 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Charlotte Rebbe died April 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born Charlotte Ann, in Petersburg, Ill., in 1934 to John and Marguerite Heflin Rebbe. In 1960 she made profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister Charlotte gave her early years of ministry to parochial school duties: teaching and pastoral music, in Duluth, Minn., Cary, Ill., and Mendota, Ill. 1975-1985 she taught business at Sacred Heart Academy. After three years teaching at St. Thomas, Newton, Ill., she became a pastoral minister in Taylorville, Ill. She served five years as the founding director of the Springfield Dominican Associate Program, 1990-1995, then spent 16 more years in pastoral ministry in Navarino, Wis., and St. Joseph Parish, Springfield. In 2015 she moved to the Dominican motherhouse, serving the community in various roles: grants secretary, communications assistant, and purchasing agent. One of Sister Charlotte's great joys was the summers she spent teaching on the Oneida reservation in the diocese of Green Bay, 1972-1980.
Sister Charlotte was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Leta; her parents; her brothers John, Joseph, James, Philip, Daniel, Paul, Ronald and Larry; and her sisters, Margaret Thomas, Kathryn Pohlman, Frances Ramsey, and Judith Bennett. She is survived by her sister Connie Stuhmer, Petersburg, Ill., 35 nephews, 29 nieces, dozens of loving great and grand nieces and nephews, and her Dominican Sisters.
Funeral Service: Private burial at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, April 13. A memorial mass, celebrated by Sister Charlotte's nephew Father Steve Pohlman, will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Charlotte are served by Staab Funeral Homes.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020