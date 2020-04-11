Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Burial
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Op
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Charlotte Rebbe Op


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Charlotte Rebbe Op Obituary
Sister Charlotte Rebbe, OP 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Springfield Dominican Sister Charlotte Rebbe died April 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield, Ill. She was born Charlotte Ann, in Petersburg, Ill., in 1934 to John and Marguerite Heflin Rebbe. In 1960 she made profession of vows at Sacred Heart Convent, Springfield.
Sister Charlotte gave her early years of ministry to parochial school duties: teaching and pastoral music, in Duluth, Minn., Cary, Ill., and Mendota, Ill. 1975-1985 she taught business at Sacred Heart Academy. After three years teaching at St. Thomas, Newton, Ill., she became a pastoral minister in Taylorville, Ill. She served five years as the founding director of the Springfield Dominican Associate Program, 1990-1995, then spent 16 more years in pastoral ministry in Navarino, Wis., and St. Joseph Parish, Springfield. In 2015 she moved to the Dominican motherhouse, serving the community in various roles: grants secretary, communications assistant, and purchasing agent. One of Sister Charlotte's great joys was the summers she spent teaching on the Oneida reservation in the diocese of Green Bay, 1972-1980.
Sister Charlotte was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Leta; her parents; her brothers John, Joseph, James, Philip, Daniel, Paul, Ronald and Larry; and her sisters, Margaret Thomas, Kathryn Pohlman, Frances Ramsey, and Judith Bennett. She is survived by her sister Connie Stuhmer, Petersburg, Ill., 35 nephews, 29 nieces, dozens of loving great and grand nieces and nephews, and her Dominican Sisters.
Funeral Service: Private burial at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, April 13. A memorial mass, celebrated by Sister Charlotte's nephew Father Steve Pohlman, will be held at Sacred Heart Convent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or visits, donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704.The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Charlotte are served by Staab Funeral Homes.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -