Charmaine Bacon 1956 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Charmaine Bacon (Me'Me) 63, departed this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical. Charmaine was born March 21, 1956, the daughter Willie B. Searcy and Roy Brooks.
She was married to Victor Allen Bacon Sr. for 48 years whom preceded her in death May 4, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughter; Charmaine Victoria Bacon and son; Victor Allen Bacon Jr. and seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Funeral Services Monday December 30, 2019 at Pleasant Baptist Church, 908 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Springfield, IL 62703
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment: Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 3230 Cemetery Road, Millstadt, IL 62260
Brown, McCullum and Lewis Funeral Home in Leland, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020