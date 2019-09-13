|
|
Dr. Chauncey Cross 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dr. Chauncey Cross passed away September 5, 2019, on his 87th birthday, at Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Dahlgren, Illinois, to Dr. Roland R. Cross and Isabel Hunter Cross. Dr. Cross was preceded in death by both parents and his brothers, Dr. Roland R. Cross Jr., Dr. James H. Cross, and Gilbert Cross.
Dr. Cross attended Hay Edwards Grade School, Springfield High School, and continued his education at Northwestern University and Loyola University School of Dentistry, graduating with a DDS degree. He then completed a residency at Hines Veteran's Hospital before returning to Springfield and establishing his dental practice.
Throughout his career, Dr. Cross was very active in dental organizations at all levels. He held every officer position in the G.V. Black District Dental Society; chaired and served on many committees for the Illinois State Dental Society (ISDS); and was Vice-President of the American Dental Association (ADA) from 1997-1998.
Dr. Cross excelled as a delegate for both the ISDS and ADA. He served as ISDS Legislative Chair for over 40 years, earning the distinction of ISDS Honorary President (2006) for his selfless and substantial involvement in governmental activities for the state and the nation.
Dr. Cross was a member of the ADA Dental Hygiene Task Force and Chairman of the ADA Task Force on Anesthesia. He was appointed by the Illinois governor to serve on the Advisory Committee for the AIDS Notification Act and chosen as lead testimony for the ADA at OSHA hearings in 1989. He received two of the ISDS's highest honors: the 2003 Distinguished Member Award and the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award. Nothing speaks to his influence more than the Chauncey Cross Award, instituted in 2010 to honor Dr. Cross's high standards, personal code of conduct, and perseverance in the field of dentistry.
Dr. Cross recently celebrated 64 years of marriage with his wife, Patricia (Donnelly) Cross. He was blessed with three sons: Roland R. Cross, Dr. J. David Cross, and Dr. Brian Chauncey Cross, deceased; seven unconditionally-loved grandchildren: Samuel and Sarah (Brian and Carol), Graham, Isabel and Agnes (J. David and Susan), and Ezekiel and Jude (Roland and Susie); and many pets, including his special dog, Bonnie.
It is difficult to sum up Dr. Cross's contribution to the dental profession in so few words. Detailing his commitment to and love for family, friends, and faith would take thousands more. He was one of a kind.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Those who would like to pay their respects are invited to First Christian Church (700 S. 6th Street) on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., followed by a service at 10:00 a.m. and a private burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the District 186 Foundation-Lee School, 1201 Bunn Ave., Springfield, IL 62703; First Christian Church, 700 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703; or St. Patrick Catholic School, 1800 S. Grand Avenue East, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Dr. Chauncey Cross is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019