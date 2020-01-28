|
Cheryl "Sherry" (Bolin) A Secora 1957 - 2020
Galloway, OH—Sherry Secora, age 62 was called home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with her family by her side.
Sherry was born in Decatur, Il, daughter of William and Barbara Bolin. She graduated from St Theresa High School in 1975. Sherry married Dan Secora April 8,1976.
Sherry was employed as a manager at Ashland Chemicals for 27 years. She was a devoted and loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She dedicated her life to her faith and her family. She enjoyed riding her Harley with husband Dan ,sending cookies to her family and attending/volunteering at her granddaughter's school and sporting events. Her passion and love in life was caring for and nurturing her grandchildren. She joins husband Dan, father William Bolin and beloved grandparents in life ever after.
Sherry is survived by a son, Joe Secora, daughter Amy (Adam) Young both of Galloway OH, mother Barbara Bolin, siblings Debbie Rockford, Kim Bolin all of Springfield Il and Michael (Stacy) Bolin of Chatham IL., very special grandchildren Desiree, Nathan, and Aria and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Friday February 7th, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Cypress Christian Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Road, Galloway Ohio 43119.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be sent to Amy Secora % US BANK 2511 Hilliard Rome Rd, Hilliard OH 43026 or to Cypress Christian Church
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020