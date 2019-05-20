|
Cheryl Fitschen 1950 - 2019
Cantrall, IL—Cheryl Fitschen, age, 69, of Cantrall, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Cheryl was born April 29, 1950 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Amos and Dorothy Jordan Hopkins. She graduated from Athens High School in 1968.
She married Larry Fitschen on May 26, 1972 at the Lutheran Church in Petersburg.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Larry; sons, Larry (Karla) Fitschen Jr. and Craig Fitschen; daughter, April Fitschen; sister, Patty Tobias; sister-in-law, Janet Wells; grandchildren, Courtney, Brittney, & Austin Fitschen; Bailey & Levi Porter; Cash Atwood; McKenzie & Chase Waslewski; and Paxton Fitschen; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Wayne Wells and grandson, Elijah Porter.
She worked for Williamsville State Bank for two years, DaVita Dialysis Unit, and worked and retired from Memorial Medical Center after 34 years of service. Cheryl later provided home day care for eight years.
She loved reading, sewing, home canning, crafts, and painting.
Cheryl was a member of the IL EEG Society and a volunteer for the Athens Christian Church food program.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Shane Baker officiating.
Burial will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Athens Christian Church, or the .
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 21 to May 22, 2019