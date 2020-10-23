Cheryl J. Broughton 1959 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Cheryl J. Broughton, 61, of Sherman passed away unexpectedly, on October 18, 2020. She was born March 24, 1959 in Springfield to the late William B. and Alice Lamkey Broughton.
She is survived by siblings, Perry (Rachel) Broughton, David (Jill) Broughton, Diane (Dave) Vail and Debra Bell; sister-in-law, Suzanne Broughton; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John R. Broughton and brother-in-law Thomas R. Bell.
She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
Private services will be held at a later date.
