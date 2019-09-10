|
Cheryl Kyle 1953 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Cheryl Aileen Kyle, 66 of Chatham, died at 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019. funeral will be 10:00 Friday, September 13, 2019 at McClure Funeral Home, with Tom Bellegante officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, rural Nokomis. McClure Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Cheryl, or condolences to her family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019