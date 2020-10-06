1/1
Cheryl L. Cryer
Cheryl L. Cryer 1949 - 2020
Omaha, NE—Cheryl L. Cryer (71) of Omaha, NE, formerly of Sherman, IL passed away on October 3, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1949 to parents Homer & Ernestine (Truter) Spencer. She married James Cryer on December 6, 1968. Cheryl operated a licensed home day care for almost 20 years. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sherman, IL. Preceded in death by parents, husband, 3 brothers (Jack, Bill & Clarence Spencer), 5 sisters (Peggy Buhl, Barb Bilyeu, Nancy Webber, Donna Leamons & Karen Anderson). Survived by daughter Dawn Cryer, son Dean (wife Christy) Cryer, 2 brothers (Ronnie & Larry Spencer), 3 grandkids, several nieces and nephews. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com to offer condolences. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

