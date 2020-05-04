|
Cheryl Lynn Pearce 1968 - 2020
Middletown, IL—Cheryl Lynn Pearce, 52, of Middletown, left this world on May 1, 2020. She died at home with her husband, Mike, by her side.
Cheryl was born in Harvey, IL, on January 27, 1968, the daughter of Jon and Charlotte Firpach. She married Michael R. Pearce on May 17, 2011 in Springfield.
Cheryl was a supportive stay at home wife, pet lover, and avid botanist. She loved growing tomatoes, cucumbers and flowers. Blessed with a great sense of humor and loyalty beyond belief, her husband, family and friends already miss her profusely.
She leaves behind her husband, Mike; mother, Charlotte; two sisters, Desiree and Bonnie; brother, Jon; four step-children, Jesse, C.J., Jennifer and Robert; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Private interment will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020