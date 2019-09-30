The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Chester Foley Jr. Obituary
Chester Foley, Jr. 1934 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Chester Foley, Jr., 85, of Springfield, died at 2:02 p.m. on September 27, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Chester was born July 10, 1934 in Middletown, the son of Chester, Sr. and Allie Dudgeon Foley. He married Delores Riech on July 2, 1955 in Springfield. They shared 64 wonderful years together.
Chester was employed with Sangamo Electric for 24 years and Cilco for 17 years. He was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed visiting restaurants on the weekends with his wife. Chester loved his family, playing with his grandchildren, and enjoyed yardwork with his grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two siblings, Paul Foley and Joyce Robinson.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Foley of Springfield; son, Joe Foley of Springfield; daughter, Patricia (Bill) Westwood of Berlin; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Geneva Douglas of Lincoln.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, with Rev. Kevin Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
