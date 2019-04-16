Home

Springfield, IL—Chrissie Kennedy, 22, of Springfield, passed away at 12:57 am, Monday, April 15, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born May 5, 1996 in Springfield, to Janet Kay Kennedy and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Julian Jerome Trujillo; one brother, John Payne; grandfather, Paul (Janet Camp) Kennedy, Jr. and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ramona and two uncles, Jay and John Kennedy.
Chrissie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her son. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Visitation: 9-11 am, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Manuel Cuizon officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
