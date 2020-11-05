Christina "Chris" R. Maggio 1969 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Christina "Chris" R. Maggio, 51, of Springfield, died at 8:31 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Chris was born on September 1, 1969 in Springfield, the daughter of James and Frances (Stewart) Maggio.
Chris was a Southeast High School graduate. She earned her associate degree from LLCC. For many years, she was employed at the IL Department of Public Aid in the child support division. She loved dancing, gardening, spending time in her pool and playing with her cats.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and stepfather, Mark Young.
She is survived by her parents, Fran Young and James (wife, Carol) Maggio, both of Springfield; her sister, Katherine "Kathy" (husband, David) Whitworth of Springfield; two nieces, Elise and Meghan Whitworth, both of Springfield; roommate, Robert Bard of Springfield; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her six kitties including Precious and Spunky.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 25 guests at one time.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 25 guests at one time.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.