Christine Claire Kohlrus 1952 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Christine Claire Kohlrus, 67, of Springfield, died at 4:21 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Christine was born on February 11, 1952 in Montclair, NJ, the daughter of Wendell and Lise (Delhorbe) Kershner. She married Karl Eric Kohlrus in 1994 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Springfield.
Christine grew up in southern California. She earned her bachelor's degree from California State University in Los Angeles in 1976 and her master's degree in 1980 from the University of Arkansas—Little Rock. She worked for the State of Illinois in mobility training for the visually impaired. Christine was later similarly employed with Springfield District 186. She was passionate about helping the elderly and less fortunate, which was evident through her caring for her parents, and volunteer work with hospice, Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, and Helping Hands in Springfield. Her hobbies included bicycling, playing piano, knitting, reading, flower gardening, and watching professional tennis and national news on TV. Christine loved traveling both domestically and in Europe. Her favorite destination was her mother's homeland, Switzerland, where she enjoyed hiking in the Swiss Alps and eating chocolate.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Christine is survived by her husband, Karl Kohlrus; brother, Philip (wife, Sandee) Kershner of Marine, IL; sister, Anne Kershner, of El Segundo, CA; brothers and sisters-in-law: Anthony (Kathleen) Kohlrus of Venice, FL, Marianne Stremsterfer (Gary, deceased) of Springfield, Claire (Dan) Call of Venice, FL, Kurt (Shellie) Kohlrus of Roby, IL, Tom (Lori) Kohlrus of Springfield, and Chris (Betsy) Kohlrus of Springfield; nieces, Ashlyn and Lauren Kershner; many other nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved yellow Labrador retriever, Beau.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to services.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St.
Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield. Inurnment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, 4849 LaVerna Rd., Springfield, IL 62707 or St. Aloysius Catholic Church/School, 2119 North 20th Street., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019