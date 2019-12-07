|
|
Christine DeCroix 1961 - 2019
St. Louis, MO—OBITUARY
Christine Ann DeCroix
Christine Ann DeCroix, 58 years old of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully at her home on December 4, 2019. Born on May 13, 1961, in Joliet, IL, Christine was a Midwife, Women's Health Nurse Practitioner (CNM, WHNP) who dedicated her life to caring for and educating women and families. Christine's passion of caring for others was always accompanied by a gleaming smile and warm personality. She loved her family and career. Her family will miss her dearly and celebrate her regularly.
Christine is survived by her four children, Stephen (Megan) Beckwith, Ellen Beckwith, Lydia Tomasko, and Evan Tomasko; her three grandchildren, Joshua Badorski, Maddux Beckwith, and Addison Beckwith; her mother, Lorraine Simpson; her three siblings, Lisa (Mark) Shepherd, Georgia Moore, and Michael DeCroix.
She was preceded in death by her father, George DeCroix, and her aunt, Lois Hollis.
The family will honor her wishes by holding a private memorial service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Ms. Foundation for Women. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Dupo, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019