|
|
Christine Lynn Davis 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Christine Lynn Davis, 75, died at home on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Chris was born to Louis and Alice Stephens in Quincy, IL on November 28, 1944. She graduated from Quincy High School. Chris married Dennis Davis on January 13, 1968, and together they had two daughters, Denise and Danielle. The family moved to Springfield, IL in 1977, where she remained until her death. During her professional life, Chris managed several shoe stores and owned and operated Buster Brown Shoes. She was always active in her children and grandchildren's lives and belonged to various social groups throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis L. Davis; her grandson, Gage Michael Humbles; and her sister, Patricia Dalton.
Chris is survived by her daughters, Denise (Stephen) Fisher of Springfield and Danielle (Freddie) Outlaw of Rochester; brother, Anthony (Debbie) Stephens; sister, Rebecca (Aubrey) Millet; five grandchildren, Robert Davis, Kyle Davis, Devin Softley, Christopher Armour, and Tatum Outlaw; great-grandchildren, Cameryn, Marlee, Remee, Laila, Kyla, Xander, Owen, Logan, Kynsley, Alessa, Zyir, and Christopher; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Ceremony: 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. A Memorial Gathering will directly follow until 6:00 p.m.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020