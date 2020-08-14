1/1
Christine M. Henderson
Christine M. Henderson 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Christine Henderson, age 80, passed away on August 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL.
She was born November 16, 1939 in Canton, IL to Blake and Gladys Henderson. She was preceded in death by both parents and her Aunt Hazel Lindahl.
Christine graduated from SIU and worked for the State of IL Library until retirement.
She enjoyed history and genealogy, and was a member of the Springfield Chapter of DAR, US Daughters of 1812, and Daughters of Union Veterans.
Christine also enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, and her Siamese cats and rescue dogs.
She leaves behind her honorary family, Leslie, Robbie, Eric and Chuck Duffield, as well as her beloved pets, Spike and Sugar.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Ave., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to The Helping Paws Project, c/o Carol Rodgers, 2344 South Sixth Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
