Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Christopher's life story with friends and family

Share Christopher's life story with friends and family

Christopher Alan Little

Springfield, IL - Christopher Alan Little, 48, died at 5:20 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store