Christopher Alan Little
Springfield, IL - Christopher Alan Little, 48, died at 5:20 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646
Springfield, IL - Christopher Alan Little, 48, died at 5:20 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.