Christopher Dwayne Aumiller 1994 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—Christopher Dwayne Aumiller, 25 of Pawnee passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born Nov. 17, 1994 in Springfield, the son of Daphine Aumiller and Sean Oliver.
Chris loved to play golf with his grandpa, the St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and most of all he loved his family and friends.
Surviving are his mother, Daphine Aumiller; father, Sean Oliver; three sisters, Chelsey Aumiller, Isabella Oliver, and Claire Oliver; grandparents, Calvin and Reva Aumiller and Renee and Nancy Oliver; soulmate, Hannah White; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family at the Pawnee Christian Church, 1200 Rutledge St, Pawnee from 5pm till 7pm, Friday, July 3, 2020. Burial will be at a later date in Horse Creek Cemetery, Pawnee.
Memorials may be made to Pawnee Food Pantry, PO Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Pawnee, IL—Christopher Dwayne Aumiller, 25 of Pawnee passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born Nov. 17, 1994 in Springfield, the son of Daphine Aumiller and Sean Oliver.
Chris loved to play golf with his grandpa, the St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and most of all he loved his family and friends.
Surviving are his mother, Daphine Aumiller; father, Sean Oliver; three sisters, Chelsey Aumiller, Isabella Oliver, and Claire Oliver; grandparents, Calvin and Reva Aumiller and Renee and Nancy Oliver; soulmate, Hannah White; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family at the Pawnee Christian Church, 1200 Rutledge St, Pawnee from 5pm till 7pm, Friday, July 3, 2020. Burial will be at a later date in Horse Creek Cemetery, Pawnee.
Memorials may be made to Pawnee Food Pantry, PO Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.