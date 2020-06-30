Christopher Dwayne Aumiller
1994 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Dwayne Aumiller 1994 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—Christopher Dwayne Aumiller, 25 of Pawnee passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was born Nov. 17, 1994 in Springfield, the son of Daphine Aumiller and Sean Oliver.
Chris loved to play golf with his grandpa, the St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and most of all he loved his family and friends.
Surviving are his mother, Daphine Aumiller; father, Sean Oliver; three sisters, Chelsey Aumiller, Isabella Oliver, and Claire Oliver; grandparents, Calvin and Reva Aumiller and Renee and Nancy Oliver; soulmate, Hannah White; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family at the Pawnee Christian Church, 1200 Rutledge St, Pawnee from 5pm till 7pm, Friday, July 3, 2020. Burial will be at a later date in Horse Creek Cemetery, Pawnee.
Memorials may be made to Pawnee Food Pantry, PO Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pawnee Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BRAMLEY FUNERAL HOME
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family and may wonderful memories bring you comfort. I can remember sitting a few rows back from this handsome, polite boy in church when we attended PCC years ago.
Cheryl and Kevin Noller
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved