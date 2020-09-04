Christopher Gaffigan 2020
Peoria, IL—Peoria- Christopher Michael Gaffigan, 52, of Peoria, died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:27 am at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Chris was born on June 27, 1968 in Silver Spring, MD. to Patrick and Angeline Kosnik Gaffigan.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother Angeline of Peoria, two brothers, Mark (Hannah) Gaffigan of Woodsboro, MD, and Tim Gaffigan of Dunlap; and one sister, Michelle Molz of Morrestown, NJ.
Chris loved Sesame Street and his favorite character was Elmo.
A funeral mass will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:00 am, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Fr. Thomas Taylor officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the mass.
Cremation rites will be accorded after the mass and burial of cremains will be at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, IL on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice in Peoria.
Please wear masks and observe social distancing due to COVID 19 regulations.
