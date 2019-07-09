|
Christopher "Chris" L. Welch 1973 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Christopher L. (Chris) Welch, 45, of Springfield, IL, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence. Chris was born August 1, 1973 in Springfield, IL, the son of Thomas "Sid" Welch and Penny L. (Kenneth) Young.
Chris attended Williamsville High School, Illinois College and graduated from the University of Illinois-Springfield. He was currently employed with Horace Mann. He enjoyed sports (especially the LA Dodgers), music, reading, and traveling. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Roger and Peggy Buecker, Sidney and Mary Welch, and uncle, Stewart Buecker.
He is survived and loved by his parents, sister, Elisabeth (Caleb) Hoover of Ft. Collins, CO, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation rites have been provided by Family Care Cremation of Springfield and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Prairie Behavioral Health Care of Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 10 to July 11, 2019