Christopher Thomas Zimmerman 1982 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Christopher Thomas Zimmerman, 37, of Springfield, died at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Christopher was born on May 22, 1982, in Springfield, the son of James and Rhonda Gillespie Zimmerman.
Christopher graduated from Southeast High School in 2000 and coached JV Football for several years. He enjoyed swimming, golfing, football, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John "Jack" and Nancy Gillespie and Albert Zimmerman.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Rhonda Zimmerman of Springfield; fiancée, Emily Nance of Springfield; step-son, Chase Walsh of Springfield; brother, Michael (Kerry) Zimmerman of Huntley, IL; grandmother, Amelia Zimmerman; two nieces; two nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
A private graveside ceremony was held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family of Christopher Thomas Zimmerman is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019