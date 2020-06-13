Christopher "Chris" Y. Compton
Panama, IL - Christopher "Chris" Y. Compton, 58, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence. Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Panama, IL - Christopher "Chris" Y. Compton, 58, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence. Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.