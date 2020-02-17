|
CJ Schlosser 1933 - 2020
O'Fallon, IL—Carl 'CJ' Schlosser, age 86, O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of Springfield, Ill., born October 11, 1933 in Springfield, Ill., died February 15, 2020.
CJ grew up in Springfield, and attended Eureka College. While there playing football, a cheerleader by the name of Elinor Robinson caught his eye. CJ proudly served in the Army during the Korean War, and married Elinor in 1959. After the untimely death of his father, CJ became the third generation to own and operate the family business, Schlosser's Country Gardens. Together, CJ and Elinor ran a successful business, CJ Schlosser & Sons Greenhouse, until their retirement in 1987. They spent the next 30 years at Boynton Beach, Florida, where he worked as groundskeeper and chief horticulturalist at Atlantis Country Club before moving to O'Fallon two years ago. While in Springfield, CJ coached basketball at Christ the King grade school, and Flag Football in the city leagues. He was a supportive and loving father and coach to his three boys. He was proud to watch his children and grandchildren participate in sports, especially wrestling and football. CJ enjoyed bowling and was a Bears' and Cardinals' fan, and recently joined the O'Fallon VFW Post 805.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen, nee Lex, Schlosser, and sister Mary Katherine (Robert) Johnson.
Surviving are his wife Elinor, nee Robinson, Schlosser of O'Fallon, Ill.; children Charles E. (Cindy) Schlosser of Springfield, Ill., David M. (Toni) Schlosser of O'Fallon, Ill., and Donald R. (Shelly) Schlosser of Cabot, Ark.; grandchildren Sarah (Shane) Vollintine, Cody 'CJ' (Ashley) Schlosser, and Chloe and Kailee Schlosser; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Bailey, Alayna, and Jack; and 2 nieces and 1 nephew.
Memorial donations may be made to Randy's Rescue Ranch of O'Fallon.
Online remembrances may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Services in Springfield, Illinois, and burial with military honors at Camp Butler National Cemetery, are pending.
Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020