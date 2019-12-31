Home

Claire A. Reavy 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Claire A. Reavy, 90, of Springfield, died at 10:22 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Cremation has been provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Christ the King, 1930 Barberry Drive, Springfield, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m.
Private burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148 and St. Joseph's Home, 3306 S. Sixth St. Rd., Springfield, IL 62703.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
