Claire A. Reavy 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Claire A. Reavy, 90, of Springfield, died at 10:22 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Cremation has been provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Memorial Gathering and Memorial Mass: Family will receive friends from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Christ the King, 1930 Barberry Drive, Springfield, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Ring officiating.
Private burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148 and St. Joseph's Home, 3306 S. Sixth St. Rd., Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020