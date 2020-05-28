|
Clara Fleischacker 1934 - 2020
Henderson, NV—Clara Fleischacker, 85 of Henderson, NV passed away on May 27 ,2020.
Clara was born November 4, 1934 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Herman & Catherine Hibbs. She married Jack Fleischacker on October 1, 1955.
She was precededin death by her parents and sister Patricia Sullivan. Clara is survived by her husband Jack, son John (Karen) Fleischacker, grandchildren Erin (Tyler) Calvert and Ian Fleischacker, sister Mary McMann and brother John (Muriel) Hibbs along with several nieces and nephews.
Clara lived the last 5 years of her life in the city she loved. She was always ready to go out to eat and then hit the casino for some video poker. The Las Vegas lights are a little dimmer today.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to May 31, 2020