Clara Mae Clark 1930 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Clara Mae Clark passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her son and daughter-in-law's home in Sherman, surrounded by her children.
Clara was born on December 28, 1930 in Buffalo Hart, Illinois, the daughter of John C. and Nona M. VanPelt. As a child, she lived in Mason, Illinois before moving to Mechanicsburg, IL, where she graduated from Tri-City High School, class of 1949. She married Russell Eugene Fagg on February 3, 1951. They had three children together and later divorced after their children married. Clara then married Karl Edward Clark on October 11, 1975; he preceded her in death in 2017.
Clara retired from the IL Department of Transportation in 1991. When she was younger, she enjoyed picking berries, mushrooms, or anything that could be picked. Her dad said if there was something to be picked, Clara would pick it. She also enjoyed gardening, metal detecting, and sewing. Clara ironed everything including bed sheets, socks, and her son's gym clothes. During their retirement, Clara and Ed traveled and took many bus trips with friends to Tunica, MS and Tama, IA. They met dear friends on these trips, such as Tom and Lois Colgan of Normal; Jim Richards and Linda Gansky of Springfield; Nelson and Norma Guengerich of Peoria; as well as many others.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, June Bushue; brothers, Bob VanPelt and Dan VanPelt; son-in-law, Mike Maloy; and an infant grandson.
Clara is survived by her children, Lawrence R. (Karen) Fagg of Sherman, IL, Pamela L. Maloy of Tolono, IL, Dale E. (Sandy) Fagg of Springfield, IL and Judy (Larry) Prather of Highland, IL; six grandchildren, Kari (John) Neathammer of Sherman, Larry (Stephanie Berry) Fagg, Jr. of Springfield, Michael Fagg of Mechanicsburg, Erin (Matt) Stratton of Tolono, Jessica Fagg of Springfield, and Brian (Kate) Maloy of Milledgeville; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Dwight (Marcia) VanPelt of Springfield, Cecil "Pete" (Sandy) VanPelt of The Villages, FL; sister, Rita Turley of Mechanicsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her step-children, Nancy Wiles, Jeanne Marcy, and John Clark, all of Springfield; eight step-grandchildren: Aaron (Valarie) Wiles of Gayton, Georgia, Chris (Ashlie) Wiles of Williamsville, Daniel Wiles of Springfield, William Marcy of Chatham, Jeffrey and John Marcy, both of Springfield, Cassie (Jeff) Langley of Athens, and Rachel Clark of Springfield; and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
The family will host a Celebration of Life from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Abe's Hideout, 200 Main St., Mechanicsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Hospice, Attn: Pat Lowe, 701 N. 1st St., Springfield, IL 62718 or a .
The family of Clara Mae Clark is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019