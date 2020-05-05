|
|
Clarence "Bud" Bartels 1933 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Clarence "Bud" Bartels, 86, of Springfield, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born September 24, 1933, in Springfield, the son of Clarence E. and Gladys (Poggemiller) Bartels and they preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sister, Doris Patterson and nephew, Jerry Patterson, both of Cantrall.
Clarence was a resident of Springfield for most of his life. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He worked at Fiat Allis as a draftsman, retiring after 39 years of service. He also worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for 12 years. Clarence enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Private Services were held and burial took place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Project C.U.R.E. (https://projectcure.org) to help provide medical supplies and equipment to fight the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020