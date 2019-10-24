|
|
Clarence "Rich" Denby Richardson 1921 - 2019
Normal, IL—Clarence "Rich" Denby Richardson, 97, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Tabor Hills Healthcare in Naperville.
He was born in Warrick County, Indiana near Boonville on December 24, 1921, to William B. and Della Mae (Byers) Richardson. He married Claire Marie McCabe in 1944, in Quantico, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his wife; siblings, William, Mary and Emma; and daughter-in-law, Gena.
Mr. Richardson moved to Springfield in 1930. He attended Lincoln Elementary School, graduated from Springfield High in 1937, and graduated from Illinois State University in 1941.
He was employed by Illinois Bell Telephone Company (now AT&T) in various management positions in Springfield and Chicago, retiring in 1982 as the company's General Representative with 41 years of service.
During WWII he attended the University of Chicago studying electronics and microwave technology, later working as a staff member in the radiation laboratories at M.I.T. in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He then served in the US Marine Corps attaining the rank of captain with service in the Pacific, Japan and China.
He belonged to Elliott Avenue Baptist Church since 1935, the Dana Thomas House Foundation, the Art Association, Sangamo Club, Island Bay Yacht Club, Lincoln Memorial Gardens, A.L.L., the Nighthawks Dance Club and the Illinois State Alumni Association. In 1964, he served as General Chairman of the United Fund Campaign of Springfield and Sangamon County. He loved politics and sports, especially Illinois State Redbird athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals.
He is survived by his children, Susan Richardson, John (Lindasue) Richardson, Patricia Richardson and Rich (Heather) Richardson; seven grandchildren, James and Lisa Valatkas, Matthew, Ryan and Joseph Richardson, and Clarence "CJ" and Andrew Richardson; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Harriett) Richardson; sister, Nora Enlow and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, with Reverend David Nicholson officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elliott Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019